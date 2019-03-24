ARBITRAGE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $195,212.00 (ARB)

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, ARBITRAGE has traded up 60.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ARBITRAGE token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00009013 BTC on major exchanges. ARBITRAGE has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $195,212.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARBITRAGE alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000497 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ARBITRAGE Token Profile

ARBITRAGE (CRYPTO:ARB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,338,453 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit . ARBITRAGE’s official website is www.arbitraging.co

ARBITRAGE Token Trading

ARBITRAGE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARBITRAGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARBITRAGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARBITRAGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.