Aquabounty Technologies Inc (AQB) is Third Security LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Third Security LLC lifted its position in Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,076,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538,461 shares during the quarter. Aquabounty Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Third Security LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Third Security LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Aquabounty Technologies worth $18,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AQB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 404,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,875. Aquabounty Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. National Securities began coverage on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

