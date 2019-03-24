Aptose Biosciences (APTO) PT Set at $9.00 by HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has been assigned a $9.00 price objective by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 287.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

APTO opened at $2.32 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, CFO Gregory K. Chow purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,014 shares in the company, valued at $213,524.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erich Platzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $43,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,130.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 168,501 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

