Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Stake Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,124 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $12.71 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $252.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

