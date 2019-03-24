Apex (CPX) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Apex has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $93,376.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Apex has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Apex Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,471,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

