Antofagasta (ANTO) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning. BNP Paribas currently has GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,010 ($13.20).

ANTO has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an add rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a reduce rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 790 ($10.32) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 863.21 ($11.28).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 937.40 ($12.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,171.50 ($15.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

