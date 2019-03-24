Anthem Inc (ANTM) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Anthem were worth $76,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Anthem by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Anthem by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 232,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $768,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,819.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.75, for a total value of $149,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,276. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ANTM shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Anthem to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Argus started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.07.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $301.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $215.52 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Anthem Inc (ANTM) Shares Bought by National Pension Service” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/anthem-inc-antm-shares-bought-by-national-pension-service.html.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.