Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,256 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 130,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 283,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USB opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

