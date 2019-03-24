Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 193,083 Shares of Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193,083 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.98% of Houston Wire & Cable worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Houston Wire & Cable in the third quarter worth about $4,185,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 17.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 369,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 55,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Houston Wire & Cable stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.62. Houston Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.32.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

