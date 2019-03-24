Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stake in L.B. Foster Co (FSTR)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of L.B. Foster worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in L.B. Foster by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in L.B. Foster by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in L.B. Foster by 4.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in L.B. Foster by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 447,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in L.B. Foster by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FSTR. ValuEngine lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

FSTR stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. L.B. Foster Co has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $26.48.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Research analysts predict that L.B. Foster Co will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

L.B. Foster Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

