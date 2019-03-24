Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 7,037.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of SERV opened at $46.48 on Friday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SERV shares. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

In other Servicemaster Global news, VP John Patrick Mullen sold 22,376 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $1,069,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at $687,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

