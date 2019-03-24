Anaplan (PLAN) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is one of 198 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Anaplan to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Anaplan and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 0 4 5 0 2.56 Anaplan Competitors 1665 7826 14442 716 2.58

Anaplan currently has a consensus price target of $31.44, indicating a potential downside of 19.31%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.24%. Given Anaplan’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anaplan has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anaplan and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $240.64 million -$131.02 million -22.66 Anaplan Competitors $1.91 billion $228.75 million 37.45

Anaplan’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Anaplan. Anaplan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan N/A N/A N/A Anaplan Competitors -39.36% -25.26% -3.51%

Summary

Anaplan peers beat Anaplan on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

