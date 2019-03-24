Analyzing Wins Finance (WINS) and Green Dot (GDOT)

Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wins Finance and Green Dot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance $100,000.00 4,900.48 $10.49 million N/A N/A Green Dot $1.04 billion 2.99 $118.70 million $2.53 23.23

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wins Finance and Green Dot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Dot 0 2 8 0 2.80

Green Dot has a consensus target price of $93.36, suggesting a potential upside of 58.84%. Given Green Dot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Wins Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Wins Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Green Dot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wins Finance and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A Green Dot 11.39% 15.88% 5.92%

Volatility and Risk

Wins Finance has a beta of 4.1, meaning that its share price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Dot has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Dot beats Wins Finance on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wins Finance Company Profile

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services. It also provides swipe reload system for crediting cash onto an enabled payment card by swiping the payment card at the point-of-sale through Green Dot Network participating retailer; MoneyPak, a product that allows a consumer to add funds to accounts; and e-cash remittance, a service that allows a consumer to transfer funds to a smartphone, as well as offers disbursement services through Simply Paid platform. In addition, the company offers prepaid cards, debit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services, as well as issuing, settlement, and capital management services. Further, it provides mobile banking, loan disbursement accounts, mobile P2P, money transfer, instant payment, and processing and settlement services. The company markets its products under the brand names of Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, AccountNow, RushCard, and RapidPay. Green Dot Corporation markets and sells its products and services through retail stores, various direct-to-consumer Websites, corporate distribution partnerships, tax preparation companies and individual tax preparers, and apps, as well as distributes through Banking as a Service' platform. The company was formerly known as Next Estate Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Green Dot Corporation in October 2005. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

