Analyzing Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) and pdvWireless (PDVW)

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) and pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Braves Group Series C and pdvWireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 1 0 0 2.00 pdvWireless 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liberty Braves Group Series C presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.08%. Given Liberty Braves Group Series C’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Liberty Braves Group Series C is more favorable than pdvWireless.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of pdvWireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of pdvWireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and pdvWireless’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series C $442.00 million 2.52 $3.97 million $0.10 279.80 pdvWireless $6.36 million 81.68 -$24.56 million ($2.33) -15.17

Liberty Braves Group Series C has higher revenue and earnings than pdvWireless. pdvWireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Braves Group Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Braves Group Series C has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, pdvWireless has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and pdvWireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A pdvWireless -591.27% -16.82% -15.77%

Summary

Liberty Braves Group Series C beats pdvWireless on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc., a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its TeamConnect services to customers indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

