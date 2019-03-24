Analysts Set Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Price Target at $14.92

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAG. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 target price on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of JAG stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jagged Peak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $28,792.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Humber sold 6,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $71,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,677 shares of company stock valued at $694,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,888,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,383,358 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,621,000 after buying an additional 585,978 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,856,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,168,000 after acquiring an additional 361,484 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

