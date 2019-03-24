Analysts Set GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Target Price at $180.73

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Cabot Brown sold 52,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $749,255.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at $311,744.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 22,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $188,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,918,116 shares of company stock worth $27,726,990 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 23.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 119.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 344,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 62.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

GWPH stock opened at $168.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.81. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $182.23.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

