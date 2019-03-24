Analysts Set Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Price Target at $84.00

Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $30,773.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gates Cathleen Schreiner sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $163,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,722,859. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Ellie Mae in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellie Mae by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Ellie Mae stock opened at $98.55 on Thursday. Ellie Mae has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $116.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 108.30, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Analysts expect that Ellie Mae will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. It provides Encompass, an enterprise solution that engages in running the business of originating mortgages, including marketing and lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

