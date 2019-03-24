Analysts Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) Target Price at $45.43

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCPH. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

DCPH opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 13.24. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $45.61.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $125,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $72,711.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,846 over the last three months. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 316.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

