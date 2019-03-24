Analysts Offer Predictions for Polarityte Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (PTE)

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Polarityte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.94) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.93). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

PTE stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.76. Polarityte has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 4,259.44% and a negative return on equity of 258.52%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

