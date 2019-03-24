Analysts Expect O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) to Post ($0.09) EPS

Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.37 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given O2Micro International an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Shares of O2Micro International stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,547. O2Micro International has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $42.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.77.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). O2Micro International had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that O2Micro International will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 195.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,265 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.67% of O2Micro International worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

