Analysts Expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $442.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to post sales of $442.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $434.00 million to $462.63 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $439.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on FLIR Systems to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised FLIR Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 132,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $6,883,731.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,115,227.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,778 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,805. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 393.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 28,315 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 56.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 19,752 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at $9,810,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 165.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 39,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 469,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,837. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

