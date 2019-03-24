Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce sales of $148.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.94 million and the highest is $149.50 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $138.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $604.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $594.33 million to $611.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $632.29 million, with estimates ranging from $619.88 million to $641.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $144.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other Columbia Banking System news, COO Clint Stein sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $25,176.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,358.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $22,754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,452,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,709,000 after acquiring an additional 416,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,518,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,811,000 after acquiring an additional 381,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 244,220 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $30.94 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

