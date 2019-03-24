Analysts Expect Alleghany Co. (Y) to Post $7.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will announce earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany reported earnings of $11.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $36.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $38.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($4.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.31) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Y has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,693,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 902,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,360,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $613.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $558.50 and a fifty-two week high of $666.00.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

