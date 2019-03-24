Analysts Anticipate The Medicines Company (MDCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Million

Brokerages expect The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) to report $3.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. The Medicines reported sales of $7.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Medicines will report full year sales of $13.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $23.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.78 million, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $40.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Medicines.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The Medicines had a negative net margin of 668.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,119.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

NASDAQ:MDCO traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 920,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,318. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The Medicines has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $41.57.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $8,271,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 248,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $6,180,171.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 673,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,421 in the last 90 days. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDCO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of The Medicines by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,296,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,229 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of The Medicines by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,604,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 817,508 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $7,529,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Medicines by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 428,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 263,151 shares in the last quarter.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

