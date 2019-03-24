Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.23. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.95 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.05%.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Star Bulk Carriers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, DNB Markets initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 34,161,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,984 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,539,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 440,437 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,036,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 507,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 85.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 688,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 317,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 687,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.64. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

