Analysts Anticipate Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $41.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,418,000 after buying an additional 46,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,379,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,942,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 402,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 66,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $38.50.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

