Analysts Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.11 Million

Brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce sales of $805.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $802.60 million to $809.80 million. Hologic posted sales of $789.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.22 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hologic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.28 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 873,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,979. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. Hologic has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $318,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $585,888.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,836. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Hologic by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

