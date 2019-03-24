Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.28. Eagle Bancorp Montana reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million.

EBMT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT remained flat at $$17.26 during trading on Tuesday. 39 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.58%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $89,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 144,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.