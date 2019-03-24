Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report sales of $133.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.21 million and the lowest is $129.54 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $126.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $537.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $518.06 million to $562.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $550.11 million, with estimates ranging from $519.11 million to $582.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.52 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

In other news, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,003,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,499,354.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 84,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $1,351,070.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 612,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 158,096 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,590,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,760,000 after purchasing an additional 677,156 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,491. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

