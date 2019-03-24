Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (DDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report $166.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.11 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $165.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $712.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.76 million to $729.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $749.48 million, with estimates ranging from $701.11 million to $780.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3D Systems.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems to $8.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,095. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.99. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,981 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 74,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,277 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 596,313 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 445,384 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 97,895 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

