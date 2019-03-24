Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $41.80 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 137.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,014 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Thomson Reuters worth $41,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 13.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 82,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,307,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,806,000 after purchasing an additional 182,469 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

TRI stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

