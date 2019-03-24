Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $37,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,529,000 after purchasing an additional 829,711 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $37.45 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.32. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.381 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.53%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

