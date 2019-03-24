Amtech Systems (ASYS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Amtech Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amtech Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amtech Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $74.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 241,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 118,886 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.