Amira Nature Foods (ANFI) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.47. 629,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 709,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Amira Nature Foods in a research note on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amira Nature Foods stock. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Raging Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Amira Nature Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

