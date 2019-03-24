Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 717.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 79,624 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 81,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,795,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMP opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $153.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $3,211,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

