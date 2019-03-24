Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Ameriprise Financial worth $34,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 253.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,523,000 after acquiring an additional 263,728 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 111.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $3,211,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $124.13 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $153.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/ameriprise-financial-inc-amp-shares-bought-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc.html.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.