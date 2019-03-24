American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Insider Sells $184,386.00 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) insider James C. Edenfield sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $184,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $11.39 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $354.50 million, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of American Software by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on American Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/american-software-inc-amswa-insider-sells-184386-00-in-stock.html.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.