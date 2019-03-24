American International Group Inc. Purchases 11,716 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,922 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,760,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after buying an additional 456,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Noble Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,305,959 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after buying an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 525,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $379,149.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBL. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Capital One Financial lowered Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.97.

Noble Energy stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

