American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 513,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,325 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $43,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Paypal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,772,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,628 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Paypal by 7,419.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154,611 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,706,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,471,000 after acquiring an additional 257,594 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at $25,447,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,882,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 532,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,133,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,823 shares of company stock worth $30,176,386. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Paypal to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $101.27 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $70.22 and a one year high of $104.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/american-international-group-inc-lowers-holdings-in-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.