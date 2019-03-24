American International Group Inc. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Avis Budget Group worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,992.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 589,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 561,467 shares during the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 2,182.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAR opened at $33.23 on Friday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, major shareholder Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 4,189,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.33 per share, with a total value of $148,007,969.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 4,796 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $170,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

