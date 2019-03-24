American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 75,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 503,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,105,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its position in shares of Hologic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 38,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Hologic to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $48.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.22 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $585,888.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $318,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,836. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

