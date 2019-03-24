American International Group Inc. Acquires 19,069 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,685 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 222,242 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,037,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after acquiring an additional 709,922 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $28,951.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,840.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

BHGE stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHGE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.57 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baker Hughes A GE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

