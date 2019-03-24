Ameresco (AMRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ameresco from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameresco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.70.

Shares of AMRC opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ameresco has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $18.05.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.83%. Ameresco’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, insider Michael T. Bakas sold 13,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $200,028.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,992.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Anderson sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $121,194.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,063 shares of company stock worth $2,689,266. Company insiders own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

