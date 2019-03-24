AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,162 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,802,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,305 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,848,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 72.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 401,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 168,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 65.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 236,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Santander lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Itau BBA Securities lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

