Amarin (AMRN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

AMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amarin to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.17.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amarin has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Amarin’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 526,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $6,881,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $3,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,841,072 shares of company stock worth $49,748,088. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amarin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Amarin by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 605,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 386,032 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Amarin by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 34,069,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,311,000 after buying an additional 11,400,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

