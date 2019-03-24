AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “AMAG reported a loss in the fourth quarter, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed estimates. The company achieved two key regulatory milestones in 2018, with the FDA approving the label expansions of Feraheme and Makena, and accepting the NDA for Vyleesi. During the second half of 2018, the company broadened its product pipeline by adding two promising development-stage assets — AMAG-423, an orphan drug for the potential treatment of severe preeclampsia and thein-licensing of Intrarosa. The company divested the Cord Blood Registry (CBR) business and strengthened its balance sheet. However, in July, Makena’s generic hit the market, which pulled down the drug’s sales. Feraheme currently competes with IV iron replacement therapies like Venofer, Injectafer, Ferrlecit and their generic versions, among others. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.50 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.17. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.38. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

