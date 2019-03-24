Alteryx Inc (AYX) SVP Sells $1,105,170.00 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) SVP Christopher M. Lal sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,105,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Christopher M. Lal sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $574,275.00.

On Thursday, February 28th, Christopher M. Lal sold 2,997 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $228,671.10.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Christopher M. Lal sold 2,757 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $189,378.33.

AYX stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $85.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Alteryx by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alteryx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Wedbush cut Alteryx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Alteryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

