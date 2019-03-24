Alphacat Market Cap Reaches $691,869.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $691,869.00 and $46,001.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Kucoin. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alphacat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00429467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.01647172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00227572 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.