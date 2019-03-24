Allstate Corp (ALL) Holdings Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,662 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $179,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Allstate by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 598.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 87,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 74,816 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 44.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,324,000 after buying an additional 561,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Allstate had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

