Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.55. 1,017,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 414,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,592,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,772,000. VV Manager LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,853,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,492,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent.

